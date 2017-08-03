Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas yelled at home plate umpire John Tumpane in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game.
Here is the pitch that upset Mike Moustakas, led to his ejection

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 03, 2017 8:08 AM

Here’s an interesting stat for KC fans: 60 percent of the people ejected from a game this season by umpire John Tumpane have been Royals.

That’s according to Close Call Sports and, yeah, it is a small sample size, because there have been just five ejections by Tumpane. But two were tossed Wednesday in the Royals’ 6-0 loss at Baltimore: third baseman Mike Moustakas and manager Ned Yost.

Moustakas was not happy with Tumpane in the sixth inning when Moustakas believed he fouled off a ball that hit the ground. Instead, it was ruled a strikeout.

Then in the ninth inning, this happened:

Keeping in mind that the strike-zone boxes on TV broadcasts are not always accurate, this is where that pitch was located:

Close Call Sports noted that the last person Tumpane ejected was Royals relief pitcher Peter Moylan. That was on June 25 when the Royals lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here is what happened that day:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

