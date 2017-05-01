For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

May 01, 2017 1:56 PM

Chiefs’ fans worst nightmare: Could Jamaal Charles join the Denver Broncos?

By Pete Grathoff

Remember that scene in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” when Indiana Jones looks into the Well of Souls and laments that there are snakes everywhere?

Chiefs fans are going to have the same kind of feeling in the pit of their stomachs when they hear about this.

If you can’t see the tweet, this is what ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote: “Former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles scheduled to visit Broncos on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Broncos enthused about it. Good fit for both sides”

The Star’s Terez A. Paylor confirmed that Charles will visit the Broncos.

Broncos? Why’d it have to be the Broncos?

Charles is the Chiefs’ career rushing leader with 7,260 yards, and his career yards-per-carry average of 5.5 is the best in NFL history, ahead of greats such as Jim Brown (5.2), Gale Sayers (5.0) and Barry Sanders (5.0).

In October 2015, Charles tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in a game against the Chicago Bears. He returned last season, but played in just three games and rushed for 40 yards in 12 attempts. The Chiefs released him on Feb. 28.

If the thought of Charles in orange and blue makes you throw up in your mouth, you are not alone.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330

