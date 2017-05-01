Chiefs’ fans worst nightmare: Could Jamaal Charles join the Denver Broncos?

Remember that scene in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” when Indiana Jones looks into the Well of Souls and laments that there are snakes everywhere?
Chiefs fans are going to have the same kind of feeling in the pit of their stomachs when they hear about this.
Former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles scheduled to visit Broncos on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Broncos enthused about it. Good fit for both sides— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2017
If you can’t see the tweet, this is what ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote: “Former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles scheduled to visit Broncos on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Broncos enthused about it. Good fit for both sides”
The Star’s Terez A. Paylor confirmed that Charles will visit the Broncos.
Broncos? Why’d it have to be the Broncos?
Charles is the Chiefs’ career rushing leader with 7,260 yards, and his career yards-per-carry average of 5.5 is the best in NFL history, ahead of greats such as Jim Brown (5.2), Gale Sayers (5.0) and Barry Sanders (5.0).
In October 2015, Charles tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in a game against the Chicago Bears. He returned last season, but played in just three games and rushed for 40 yards in 12 attempts. The Chiefs released him on Feb. 28.
If the thought of Charles in orange and blue makes you throw up in your mouth, you are not alone.
@AdamSchefter This is so disrespectful in so many ways ! #ChiefsKingdom— Gizzmo (@Gizzmo6741) May 1, 2017
@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/8jlmntL5xw— Colton Lovelace (@cpl_ku2020) May 1, 2017
@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/t709lfO6xE— ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) May 1, 2017
@AdamSchefter if he signs with the broncos I will not wear a Charles jersey again— mike baker (@bakerlegend11) May 1, 2017
@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/E11IWsKOvj— BobbyN (@bubbanorrisv2) May 1, 2017
@AdamSchefter Traitor— Royals (7-155) (@o_War_Eagle_o) May 1, 2017
@AdamSchefter I think I'm gonna throw up if this happens— Jennifer (@gingerylocks) May 1, 2017
Seeing Jamaal as a Broncos is top 5 worst things in Chiefs history— Countryboi567 (@Countryboi567) May 1, 2017
Please don't tell me Jamaal Charles is going to the Broncos— Shane Hauschild (@KcShane85) May 1, 2017
When you hear Jamaal is visiting with the broncos pic.twitter.com/AikUfEr3m5— Bad Bad Leroy Brown (@keithstone_48) May 1, 2017
I want to be able to root for Jamaal Charles's comeback, so please keep my dude off the Broncos— Darren (@D_Coff) May 1, 2017
@TerezPaylor @pgrathoff NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO— Charles Sawyer (@Jayhawk1108) May 1, 2017
@TerezPaylor @pgrathoff I've still never forgiven Neil Smith— Nate Pedrow (@PedrowFam1) May 1, 2017
@TerezPaylor @pgrathoff I'm sick.— Adam (@BlackCross5) May 1, 2017
My heart can't take seeing Jamaal Charles in a Broncos uniform.— Tanner Lynn (@Lynnsanity24) May 1, 2017
Oh Jamaal Charles please not the Broncos— Jake Kaiser (@Jake_Kaiser) May 1, 2017
Remember when DJ blew up Jamaal at the Pro Bowl.... That is going to happen again but Jamaal will be wearing Broncos colors!!! pic.twitter.com/7ewpTcglHD— Chiefsatwar (@Chiefsatwar) May 1, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
