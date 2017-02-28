Chiefs expected to release franchise rushing leader Jamaal Charles

Jamaal Charles’ sterling nine-year run in Kansas City has come to an end, as the Chiefs are expected to release the star running back Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Star.
Charles, 30, was set to enter the last year of his contract, which came with a $7 million salary cap number. The Chiefs will gain approximately $6.187 million in cap savings by releasing him.
The move will end a largely brilliant tenure for Charles, who would leave the Chiefs as their career rushing leader with 7,260 yards — nearly 1,200 more than Priest Holmes.
Charles’ career yards-per-carry average of 5.5 ranks first among NFL running backs, ahead of Hall of Famers Jim Brown, 5.2, Gale Sayers, 5.0, and Barry Sanders, 5.0.
In many ways, the right anterior cruciate ligament that Charles tore against the Chicago Bears in October 2015 was the beginning of the end of his run in Kansas City. He rehabbed the knee and returned for the Chiefs’ Week 4 game last season against Pittsburgh, eventually logging season-highs with 11 touches and 15 snaps in an Oct. 16 win over Oakland.
But Charles’ knee swelled after a practice the following week, and he only logged two snaps Oct. 23 against the Saints. He missed the next game against Indianapolis and visited noted orthopedic surgeon James Andrews shortly thereafter, a move that eventually landed him on injured reserve after rushing only 12 times for 40 yards and a touchdown.
At the time, Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder said there was a belief Charles had a meniscus tear. Andrews told Charles that was indeed the case, and Charles was grateful it wasn’t another ACL tear.
“A meniscus is minor in comparison,” Charles wrote in a blog post on his web site, jamaalcharles25.com. “People have played through it, and guys tolerate that. My body wasn’t adapting to it, but that’s OK. I was thankful my ACL was still intact because it meant there was still a chance for me.”
Charles made the decision to have surgery — some players opt to let it heal naturally or play through it — but he said the team supported his decision.
“A lot of guys on my team I’ve talked to, they were very supportive of me, and telling me to go ahead and do it,” Charles wrote.
Charles said he was happy he had that surgery, and another one afterward on his other knee that cleaned up more damage. Since then, he’s been rehabbing with Andrews in Pensacola, Fla.
“Dr. Andrews is the best doctor I’ve ever met,” Charles wrote. “He’s always honest with me, and very supportive of me through this whole process. I’m happy to be working with him and all the great people he has on his staff.”
Charles has indicated a desire to play four more years or so, and a source says the 5-foot-11, 199-pounder expects to be 100 percent for offseason training.
However, the next step in his journey – and Charles certainly wants to make the Hall of Fame someday – will be somewhere other than in Kansas City, as a reunion in the immediate future appears unlikely.
Since Charles’ injury against Chicago, the Chiefs are 25-5 in the regular season, as youngsters Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West have carried the load. Ware emerged as the Chiefs’ top rusher this year, running 214 times for 921 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games while West chipped in with 293 yards and a touchdown in 88 carries.
The Chiefs finished 15th in rushing and 16th in yards per carry, though some of that had to do with a few explosive runs by rookie Tyreek Hill, who started taking some carries late in the season and gave the offense the kind of home-run threat out of the backfield that Charles so memorably provided for so many years.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
