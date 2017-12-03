Who’s in? Ohio State or Alabama? College Football Playoff and bowl projections

The conference championship games rolled by without upsetting the projected College Football Playoff bracket.
Oklahoma swamped TCU for the Big 12 title. Georgia handled Auburn for the Southeastern Conference crown in a game in which the winner figured to be safely in.
In the evening, defending national champion Clemson crushed the Miami Hurricanes and solidified its case as the top-rated team.
All the committee needed was a Wisconsin victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten title game to advance the top four teams from last week’s ranking into the semifinals.
It didn’t happen. The Buckeyes won 27-21, so let the debate for the final playoff team begin.
Will it be the Buckeyes (11-2), a conference winner but loser to Iowa by 31 points during the regular season?
Or Alabama (11-1), a team that didn’t win its division much less its conference but hasn’t missed the playoffs in three years?
How about Pac-12 champion Southern California (11-2), or American champion Central Florida (12-0)?
The choice figures to come down to the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide, the first two champions of the CFP and led by the two of the game’s most successful coaches Urban Meyer and Nick Saban.
The announcement will be made on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.
Throughout the day, the remainder of the bowl games will be announced.
Here’s a projection of the semifinals and other major bowls.
Sugar Bowl (national semifinal): No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Rose Bowl (national semifinal): No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia
Peach Bowl: Central Florida vs. Auburn
Orange Bowl: Miami (Fla.) vs. Alabama
Fiesta Bowl: Southern California vs. Wisconsin
Cotton Bowl: Penn State vs. TCU
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
