Ohio State’s Tracy Sprinkle (93), Dre’Mont Jones (86) and Isaiah Prince (59) celebrate following the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, early Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 27-21.
Ohio State’s Tracy Sprinkle (93), Dre’Mont Jones (86) and Isaiah Prince (59) celebrate following the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, early Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 27-21. Michael Conroy AP
Ohio State’s Tracy Sprinkle (93), Dre’Mont Jones (86) and Isaiah Prince (59) celebrate following the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, early Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 27-21. Michael Conroy AP

Blair Kerkhoff

Who’s in? Ohio State or Alabama? College Football Playoff and bowl projections

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

December 03, 2017 08:42 AM

The conference championship games rolled by without upsetting the projected College Football Playoff bracket.

Oklahoma swamped TCU for the Big 12 title. Georgia handled Auburn for the Southeastern Conference crown in a game in which the winner figured to be safely in.

In the evening, defending national champion Clemson crushed the Miami Hurricanes and solidified its case as the top-rated team.

All the committee needed was a Wisconsin victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten title game to advance the top four teams from last week’s ranking into the semifinals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It didn’t happen. The Buckeyes won 27-21, so let the debate for the final playoff team begin.

Will it be the Buckeyes (11-2), a conference winner but loser to Iowa by 31 points during the regular season?

Or Alabama (11-1), a team that didn’t win its division much less its conference but hasn’t missed the playoffs in three years?

How about Pac-12 champion Southern California (11-2), or American champion Central Florida (12-0)?

The choice figures to come down to the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide, the first two champions of the CFP and led by the two of the game’s most successful coaches Urban Meyer and Nick Saban.

The announcement will be made on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.

Throughout the day, the remainder of the bowl games will be announced.

Here’s a projection of the semifinals and other major bowls.

Sugar Bowl (national semifinal): No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Rose Bowl (national semifinal): No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia

Peach Bowl: Central Florida vs. Auburn

Orange Bowl: Miami (Fla.) vs. Alabama

Fiesta Bowl: Southern California vs. Wisconsin

Cotton Bowl: Penn State vs. TCU

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Baylor's Matt Rhule: Don't forget the past

    New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule said the program won't forget the past as it prepares for 2017.

Baylor's Matt Rhule: Don't forget the past

Baylor's Matt Rhule: Don't forget the past 0:29

Baylor's Matt Rhule: Don't forget the past
Shooting three-pointers with Buddy Hield 0:30

Shooting three-pointers with Buddy Hield
Bill Self presented with AP coach of the year award in Houston 1:19

Bill Self presented with AP coach of the year award in Houston

View More Video