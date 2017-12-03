Mizzou’s bowl game will be in Houston against a former Big 12 foe: Texas

Missouri will face a former Big 12 foe in the program’s first bowl appearance in four years.
The Tigers accepted an invitation to the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 in Houston against the Texas Longhorns, a program Missouri faced regularly before joining the Southeastern Conference.
The game has plenty of ties outside of conference play as the Tigers targeted Longhorns coach Tom Herman to replace former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel after the 2015 season. Current coach Barry Odom got the job instead.
In 2013, then-Texas athletic director DeLoss Dodds famously took a shot at the Tigers’ program when discussing the standard set at Texas, saying, “We’re going to have good years again. Our bad years are not that bad. Take a school like Missouri. Our bad years are better than their good years.”
Never miss a local story.
Missouri last played in the Texas Bowl in 2009, when the Tigers lost 35-13 to Navy.
Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. at NRG Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
“Great national brand. They’ve got a strong alumni base and a great following,” Texas Bowl executive director David Fletcher told The Star about Mizzou this season.
“They’ve been a great story this year to see how they’ve finished their season. And they’ve got great familiarity with the other side as they were a part of the Big 12 for a number of years.”
According to the Mizzou athletic department, the Tigers are allotted 8,000 tickets, priced at $125 for the 300 Club Level and $85 for the 100 Lower Level. They can be purchased online at mutigers.com/tickets, by calling 800-228-7297 or in person at the Mizzou Arena box office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tiger Scholarship Fund members and season-ticket holders must place their orders by noon Wednesday to receive priority.
The Star’s Aaron Reiss contributed to this report
Alex Schiffer: 816-234-4064, @TheSchiffMan
Comments