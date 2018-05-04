Chiefs-Browns trade that brought tight end to KC is called off

Remember that trade earlier in the week that sent Chiefs linebacker Dadi Nicholas to the Cleveland Browns for tight end Randall Telfer?
Never mind. It’s been called off.
And both players have been waived by their original teams, according to the NFL transaction wire. No reason was given. They are now free agents.
Nicolas missed last season because of a ruptured patella tendon, suffered in the final game of the 2016 season.
From his Twitter account, Nicolas posted this Thursday: “Keeping the head up high even when the pressure is weighing it down.”
Telfer figured to become a blocking tight end for the Chiefs, who announced they had released another tight end, Orson Charles, after the trade was made.
