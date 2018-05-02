Chiefs acquire tight end in trade with old GM John Dorsey

The Chiefs have acquired tight end Randall Telfer from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Dadi Nicolas.
Telfer, a sixth-round draft pick in 2015 from Southern California, is a blocking tight end with five career receptions in 19 starts. He was chosen as the Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017 for his philanthropy and community service.
Telfer announced the Browns’ third-round pick at the NFL Draft last week. The Browns are led by former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey.
Nicolas was a sixth-round pick from Virginia Tech in 2016 who appeared in 11 games in his rookie season and recorded a deflected pass. He missed last season because of a ruptured patellar tendon.
Telfer, 6 feet 4 and 250 pounds, joins a tight end room that includes three who caught passes last season: Travis Kelce, Demetrius Harris and Orson Charles.
Comments