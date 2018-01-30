Everyone seemed to know Kendall Fuller was traded to Chiefs ... except Kendall Fuller

When the Chiefs agreed to trade Alex Smith to Washington on Tuesday, a significant component of the return package was cornerback Kendall Fuller.
Nobody was more surprised to learn that than, well, Kendall Fuller.
After his name initially popped up as part of the haul the Chiefs would receive in exchange for Smith, Fuller took to Twitter to say he was not part of the deal.
Nahh its not me.. I don’t thinkk— Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018
Lol im on here tryna find out just like yaa
Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded— Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018
“Nahh, it’s not me ... I don’t (think),” he said. “I’m on here (trying) to find out just like yaa.”
He then added, “Mannnn, I’m safe! I ain’t get traded.”
But he did. He just wasn’t the first to know. The Star’s Terez Paylor confirmed the Chiefs would receive Fuller, a 22-year-old cornerback, along with a 2018 third-round draft pick in exchange for Smith.
According to reporter Grant Paulsen in Washington, Fuller told his teammates late Tuesday that he indeed had been traded — two hours after his name began circulating across social media.
Kendall Fuller is now telling his teammates that he is headed to the Chiefs in the Alex Smith deal. He was one of the last people to find out. #Redskins— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 31, 2018
Fuller was Washington’s third-round choice in 2016. While primarily operating out of the slot, he totaled 55 tackles and four interceptions in 2017.
UPDATE: Fuller seems to have a sense of humor about it all. Here’s his reaction to learning he was part of the deal:
Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! pic.twitter.com/YHhCzzcsZj— Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018
He added, “On a more serious note I can’t wait to get to Kansas City! I’m excited to be a Chief!!”
