Chiefs trade Alex Smith to Washington, saving $15.6 million

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:56 Take a look back at Alex Smith's career in Kansas City Pause 0:32 Eagles RB Darren Sproles talks about his rehab and likely comeback 0:49 Chiefs' Ty Hill on where he needs to improve as a WR 2:17 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on his future and whether he’s in 'limbo' in KC 0:53 Audio: Andy Reid on keeping Bob Sutton 0:46 The connections between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles 1:02 Fixing The Chiefs In Five (Easy?) Steps 1:54 Is Arrowhead cursed? Playoff success sure eludes Chiefs 2:27 NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs 0:46 'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason Boatright, David Eulitt and John Sleezer

Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason Boatright, David Eulitt and John Sleezer