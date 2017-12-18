Why the Chiefs had a feeling a “Marcus Peters Game” was coming

More Videos 2:06 Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper Pause 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 1:53 Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables 2:41 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 1:49 Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 0:47 Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 5:08 Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 7:44 Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 1:22 Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 0:06 Tyreek Hill's NASCAR touchdown celebration captured in photos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ KC Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks about Marcus Peters, Tyreek Hill and the team’s chase for another AFC West title after their big win over the Chargers. KC Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks about Marcus Peters, Tyreek Hill and the team’s chase for another AFC West title after their big win over the Chargers. Blair Kerkhoff bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

KC Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks about Marcus Peters, Tyreek Hill and the team’s chase for another AFC West title after their big win over the Chargers. Blair Kerkhoff bkerkhoff@kcstar.com