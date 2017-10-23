Want to know what Marcus Peters is about? Spend time with his dad in Oakland

More Videos 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come Pause 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 2:24 Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:21 Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 0:35 Marshawn Lynch watches in stands after ejection, then rides train with Marcus Peters 8:09 Facebook Live with Terez Paylor and Chiefs WR Albert Wilson 0:49 Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get' 1:54 Andy Reid updates LDT's injury status, and scouting Texans QB Deshaun Watson in the draft 0:32 Watch as Katy Perry crashes St. Louis wedding, dances with bride Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Father of Chiefs' Marcus Peters talks about his son's charitable work Michael Peters, a high school football coach in Oakland, discusses the charitable work and heart for giving of his son, Marcus, a cornerback with the KC Chiefs. He also talks about Marcus' ongoing and controversial decision to sit during the national anthem. Michael Peters, a high school football coach in Oakland, discusses the charitable work and heart for giving of his son, Marcus, a cornerback with the KC Chiefs. He also talks about Marcus' ongoing and controversial decision to sit during the national anthem. Jason Boatright, Terez Paylor John Sleezer and David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

