Chiefs’ Andy Reid makes ‘difficult’ decision to suspend Marcus Peters for Raiders game

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Marcus Peters' suspension KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced a one-game suspension for cornerback Marcus Peters following the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Peters incurred for throwing an official's flag into the stands at MetLife Stadium. KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced a one-game suspension for cornerback Marcus Peters following the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Peters incurred for throwing an official's flag into the stands at MetLife Stadium. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

