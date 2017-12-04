Andy Reid on Marcus Peters’ flag toss & walking off: ‘That was the wrong thing to do’

Andy Reid came about as close as he ever has to calling out a player.
On Monday, Reid addressed cornerback Marcus Peters, who after tossing an official’s penalty flag in the stands walked off the field, believing he was disqualified.
He wasn’t. Peters returned to the sideline before the end of the game.
Reid said he was evaluating how to handle the incident. “I always talk to the person first,” Reid said. “That’s where I sit right now. I haven’t made any decisions yet. That was the wrong thing to do.”
Never miss a local story.
Asked immediately afterwards if the Chiefs lacked discipline, Reid may have been thinking about Peters but wasn’t specific.
“At times frustration can set in,” Reid said. “When good things don’t happen, it’s important to control yourself. With young guys they’re high strung, man, they’re competitive. (But) there’s a fine line. You have to handle yourself the right way.”
Peters was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his action after a Jets’ two-point conversion attempt with 2:15 remaining. The Chiefs stopped the play but cornerback Steven Nelson was flagged for holding. Peters picked up the flag and flinged it into the stands. He left the field and headed toward the locker room.
A Chiefs official went to the locker room to tell Peters he wasn’t ejected and he returned to the sideline but he was wearing his cleats without socks.
The Chiefs lost to the Jets 38-31, their fourth straight defeat, on a frustrating day for the defense, which got little pressure on quarterback Josh McCown and didn’t force a turnover. The Jets converted 13 of 20 third downs and held a 43-17 possession time advantage.
After starting 5-0, the Chiefs stand 6-6 and have fallen into a first-place tie with the Raiders and Chargers in the AFC West.
Those division rivals are the next two Chiefs opponents, with both games at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs continue to look for answers.
“Listen, I would tell you these are young men, they’re searching,” Reid said. “They don’t want the losing streak like we’re on. They get where we sit. They understand that. We all have to collectively pick up our game, or it doesn’t change.
“To make change sometimes there has to be an uncomfortable feeling, and be willing to feel that to better yourself.”
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments