Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt has met with Marcus Peters, others, about protests during anthem

More Videos

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba 8:34

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba

Pause
Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:01

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor 2:37

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense

DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent' 0:55

DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent"

Audio: Eric Berry on contract negotiations with Chiefs 1:56

Audio: Eric Berry on contract negotiations with Chiefs

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. 1:44

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment.

Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man 0:52

Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:26

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

  • Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba

    Kansas City Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt met briefly with reporters before the game in Dallas against the Cowboys and answered a wide range of team-related news.

Kansas City Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt met briefly with reporters before the game in Dallas against the Cowboys and answered a wide range of team-related news. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt met briefly with reporters before the game in Dallas against the Cowboys and answered a wide range of team-related news. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt has met with Marcus Peters, others, about protests during anthem

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

November 05, 2017 3:17 PM

ARLINGTON, Tex.

A year ago, Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt made it clear that, as an organization, the Chiefs believe players should stand for them anthem.

On Sunday, before the Chiefs’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, Hunt reiterated that belief, adding that he’s spoken to to team leadership, including front-office personnel, coaches and a handful of players about the matter.

“When it rolled around last year, it really wasn’t a big deal for us, and we’ve tried to stay with that this year,” Hunt said. “Obviously we’ve had some guys who have sat or knelt during some of the games this year, but we’ve continued to work with them and communicate with them that we prefer for them to stand.

“But at the end of the day, it’s their decision.”

Hunt said the organization has also tried to give the players a platform in the community to go deal with some of the issues they care about by working with the Chiefs’ community relations team.

“Whether the issue is racial inequality, whether it’s social injustice, we’ll find a way for them to go make a difference,” Hunt said.

The only player on the Chiefs roster to sit during the anthem before every game this season is All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters, who generally refuses to discuss his decision to protest but told The Star a month ago that he still supports Colin Kaepernick, whose causes for kneeling revolved around the overall oppression of African-Americans and police brutality.

“We had a great conversation,” Hunt said of his chat with Peters. “I’m not going to get into the details, but we had a good discussion.”

Peters also has a long history of helping kids in his hometown of Oakland, which his father believes is rooted in his desire to eliminate the same issues he’s protesting.

More Videos

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba 8:34

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba

Pause
Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:01

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor 2:37

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense

DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent' 0:55

DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent"

Audio: Eric Berry on contract negotiations with Chiefs 1:56

Audio: Eric Berry on contract negotiations with Chiefs

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. 1:44

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment.

Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man 0:52

Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:26

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

  • Father of Chiefs' Marcus Peters talks about his son's charitable work

    Michael Peters, a high school football coach in Oakland, discusses the charitable work and heart for giving of his son, Marcus, a cornerback with the KC Chiefs. He also talks about Marcus' ongoing and controversial decision to sit during the national anthem.

Father of Chiefs' Marcus Peters talks about his son's charitable work

Michael Peters, a high school football coach in Oakland, discusses the charitable work and heart for giving of his son, Marcus, a cornerback with the KC Chiefs. He also talks about Marcus' ongoing and controversial decision to sit during the national anthem.

Jason Boatright, Terez Paylor John Sleezer and David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

When asked if he’d rather Peters do some of his community service through the team, however, Hunt said no — he respects Peters’ charitable work.

“No,” Hunt said. “Marcus does some great things in the community in Oakland and now also in Kansas City. He’s really doing that on his own and I applaud him for that.”

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba 8:34

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba

Pause
Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:01

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor 2:37

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense

DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent' 0:55

DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent"

Audio: Eric Berry on contract negotiations with Chiefs 1:56

Audio: Eric Berry on contract negotiations with Chiefs

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. 1:44

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment.

Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man 0:52

Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:26

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

  • Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba

    Kansas City Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt met briefly with reporters before the game in Dallas against the Cowboys and answered a wide range of team-related news.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba

View More Video