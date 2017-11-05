Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt has met with Marcus Peters, others, about protests during anthem

More Videos 8:34 Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba Pause 2:01 Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:37 Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor 2:03 Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 0:55 DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent" 1:56 Audio: Eric Berry on contract negotiations with Chiefs 1:44 Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. 0:52 Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man 1:26 Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba Kansas City Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt met briefly with reporters before the game in Dallas against the Cowboys and answered a wide range of team-related news. Kansas City Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt met briefly with reporters before the game in Dallas against the Cowboys and answered a wide range of team-related news. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

