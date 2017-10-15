Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson out for Steelers game

Wide receiver Albert Wilson has been ruled out of the Chiefs game today against the Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.
Demarcus Robinson is scheduled to make his first NFL start.
Wilson’s status was downgraded to questionable on Saturday because of a knee injury. He becomes the second wide receiver to miss playing time. Chris Conley was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles suffered in last weekend’s victory at Houston.
Wilson is tied for third on the Chiefs with 16 receptions. He averages 9.9 yards per catch and has a touchdown reception.
The Chiefs called up wide receiver Marcus Kemp from the practice squad on Saturday. Kemp had a solid training camp and preseason for the Chiefs. He lead the Chiefs with six receptions in the preseason and caught a touchdown pass.
Robinson led the Chiefs in the preseason with 134 receiving yards on four receptions.
On the inactive list, Wilson joins guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, center Mitch Morse, safety Steven Terrell, quarterback Tyler Bray, defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins and linebacker Ramik Wilson.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments