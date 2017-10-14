Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson (center), who has been battling a knee injury all week, was downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.
Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson now questionable for Steelers; plus more moves

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 14, 2017 5:56 PM

Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced.

Wilson has been battling a knee injury all week. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, but did not have a game status designation on Friday’s injury report, which is an indication he was expected to play.

If Wilson can’t play, the Chiefs will already be shorthanded at receiver. Starter Chris Conley ruptured his Achilles tendon against the Texans last week and was finally placed on injured reserve Saturday, creating a roster spot for rookie Marcus Kemp, who was elevated from the practice squad.

That leaves Tyreek Hill (240 snaps), De’Anthony Thomas (33 snaps) and Demarcus Robinson (32 snaps) as the only receivers on the roster who have taken an offensive snap this season. Other options include rookie fourth-rounder Jehu Chesson and Kemp.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

