As Eric Berry begins another rehab, Chiefs’ Andy Reid elaborates on plans to move on

More Videos 4:04 Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure" Pause 2:34 Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 1:03 Chiefs trainer says Eric Berry is seeing specialist for torn Achilles 3:00 Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry" 2:36 Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:18 Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 0:47 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rappels into Springfield arena 1:33 Librarian not guilty in case R. Crosby Kemper calls 'ridiculous' 1:41 These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1 1:50 What does the new campus value statement at UMKC say? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure" KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said star safety Eric Berry is disappointed about his season-ending Achilles tear. But the coach also offered some perspective about the injury, reminding that Berry, a cancer survivor, has been through worse before. KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said star safety Eric Berry is disappointed about his season-ending Achilles tear. But the coach also offered some perspective about the injury, reminding that Berry, a cancer survivor, has been through worse before. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said star safety Eric Berry is disappointed about his season-ending Achilles tear. But the coach also offered some perspective about the injury, reminding that Berry, a cancer survivor, has been through worse before. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star