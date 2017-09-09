Chiefs sign safety Steven Terrell, place Eric Berry on injured reserve

The Chiefs took the first step toward moving on after star safety Eric Berry’s injury: The club signed safety Steven Terrell and placed Berry on injured reserve on Saturday.
Terrell, 26, spent the entire preseason with the Chiefs after signing with the club in July after stints with the Jaguars, Seahawks and Texans. Terrell, a fifth-year pro, had a nice preseason with the Chiefs, earning extended looks in all four preseason games and finishing the exhibition slate with a team-high 17 tackles and a pass deflection. He was one of the Chiefs’ final cuts when they pared the roster down from 90 to 53 men prior to the season opener.
The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Terrell — who went undrafted in 2013 despite running a 4.34 40-yard dash during his pro day — has appeared in 32 regular-season games, all with the Seahawks. In 2016, Terrell filled in for all-pro Earl Thomas and finished with 26 tackles and a pass deflection.
He will now take the roster spot of Berry, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the Chiefs’ season-opening win over New England. Berry, interesting enough, had been dealing with a sore right Achilles throughout camp.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that the club has confidence in fourth-year pro Daniel Sorensen and second-year pro Eric Murray, who entered the season as the lone backup safeties on the 53-man roster, as the club attempts to fill Berry’s massive shoes.
Sorensen is at his best as an in-the-box safety who functions as a linebacker, while Murray is a former cornerback who impressed during training camp and could potentially fill a more traditional coverage role. But Terrell’s presence will be important insurance for both, especially as long as starting safety Ron Parker continues to play through a sore ankle.
The Chiefs also confirmed the re-signing of running back C.J. Spiller and announced the re-signing of guard Jordan Devey, who were both released just hours before the season opener on Thursday. The decision to release both veterans saved the Chiefs from guaranteeing their salaries for the entire season, which would have occurred if both were on the roster for the first game.
