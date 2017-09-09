Chiefs safety Eric Berry was injured in Thursday’s victory over the New England Patriots.
Chiefs safety Eric Berry was injured in Thursday’s victory over the New England Patriots. Michael Dwyer The Associated Press
Chiefs safety Eric Berry was injured in Thursday’s victory over the New England Patriots. Michael Dwyer The Associated Press

Chiefs

Chiefs sign safety Steven Terrell, place Eric Berry on injured reserve

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 09, 2017 7:29 PM

The Chiefs took the first step toward moving on after star safety Eric Berry’s injury: The club signed safety Steven Terrell and placed Berry on injured reserve on Saturday.

Terrell, 26, spent the entire preseason with the Chiefs after signing with the club in July after stints with the Jaguars, Seahawks and Texans. Terrell, a fifth-year pro, had a nice preseason with the Chiefs, earning extended looks in all four preseason games and finishing the exhibition slate with a team-high 17 tackles and a pass deflection. He was one of the Chiefs’ final cuts when they pared the roster down from 90 to 53 men prior to the season opener.

The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Terrell — who went undrafted in 2013 despite running a 4.34 40-yard dash during his pro day — has appeared in 32 regular-season games, all with the Seahawks. In 2016, Terrell filled in for all-pro Earl Thomas and finished with 26 tackles and a pass deflection.

He will now take the roster spot of Berry, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the Chiefs’ season-opening win over New England. Berry, interesting enough, had been dealing with a sore right Achilles throughout camp.

More Videos

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

Pause
Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed 1:39

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed

Andy Reid: 'You're not going to replace Eric Berry' 3:00

Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry"

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'We didn't blink.' 0:28

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink."

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

Chiefs' Justin Houston: 'We still have work to do' 0:27

Chiefs' Justin Houston: "We still have work to do"

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt 0:45

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

  • Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry"

    KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that safety Eric Berry tore his Achilles tendon. Here are Reid's comments on where the Chiefs go from here to replace him.

Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry"

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that safety Eric Berry tore his Achilles tendon. Here are Reid's comments on where the Chiefs go from here to replace him.

Terez A. Paylor and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that the club has confidence in fourth-year pro Daniel Sorensen and second-year pro Eric Murray, who entered the season as the lone backup safeties on the 53-man roster, as the club attempts to fill Berry’s massive shoes.

Sorensen is at his best as an in-the-box safety who functions as a linebacker, while Murray is a former cornerback who impressed during training camp and could potentially fill a more traditional coverage role. But Terrell’s presence will be important insurance for both, especially as long as starting safety Ron Parker continues to play through a sore ankle.

The Chiefs also confirmed the re-signing of running back C.J. Spiller and announced the re-signing of guard Jordan Devey, who were both released just hours before the season opener on Thursday. The decision to release both veterans saved the Chiefs from guaranteeing their salaries for the entire season, which would have occurred if both were on the roster for the first game.

More Videos

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

Pause
Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed 1:39

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed

Andy Reid: 'You're not going to replace Eric Berry' 3:00

Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry"

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'We didn't blink.' 0:28

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink."

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

Chiefs' Justin Houston: 'We still have work to do' 0:27

Chiefs' Justin Houston: "We still have work to do"

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt 0:45

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

  • Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

    Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt fumbled away his first NFL rushing attempt. Then he became amazing with 246 total yards and three touchdowns in Chiefs' 43-27 victory.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt fumbled away his first NFL rushing attempt. Then he became amazing with 246 total yards and three touchdowns in Chiefs' 43-27 victory.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry"

View More Video