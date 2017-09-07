The Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill took a long pass from Alex Smith into the end zone against the Patriots on Thursday night.
The Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill took a long pass from Alex Smith into the end zone against the Patriots on Thursday night. DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com
The Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill took a long pass from Alex Smith into the end zone against the Patriots on Thursday night. DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Tyreek Hill accomplishes NFL first with long touchdown

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 07, 2017 10:30 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

When Tyreek Hill hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith, he accomplished an NFL first.

Hill had a touchdown play of at least 60 yards in five straight regular season games, dating to last season.

The list:

▪ Punt return, 78 yards, vs. Oakland (12-8-2016)

▪ Rush, 68 yards, vs .Tennessee (12-18-2016)

▪ Rush, 70 yards, at Denver (12-25-2016)

▪ Punt return, 95 yards, at San Diego (1-1-2017)

▪ Reception, 75 yards, at New England (9-7-2017)

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory

Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory 4:03

Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory
Facebook Live with Terez Paylor on Chiefs at Patriots 14:57

Facebook Live with Terez Paylor on Chiefs at Patriots
Travis Kelce's thoughts on facing the Patriots, Gronk & more 2:27

Travis Kelce's thoughts on facing the Patriots, Gronk & more

View More Video