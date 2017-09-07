Tyreek Hill accomplishes NFL first with long touchdown

When Tyreek Hill hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith, he accomplished an NFL first.
Hill had a touchdown play of at least 60 yards in five straight regular season games, dating to last season.
The list:
▪ Punt return, 78 yards, vs. Oakland (12-8-2016)
▪ Rush, 68 yards, vs .Tennessee (12-18-2016)
▪ Rush, 70 yards, at Denver (12-25-2016)
▪ Punt return, 95 yards, at San Diego (1-1-2017)
▪ Reception, 75 yards, at New England (9-7-2017)
