Tyreek Hill said peace out after catching this long Alex Smith pass for TD

At roughly 9:40 p.m. on Thursday night, every Chiefs fan made the same joke.
Alex Smith can throw a deep ball.
Smith, the Chiefs quarterback connected on a 75-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Tyreek Hill in the third quarter of their season opener against the the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
As Hill waltzed into the end zone, he flashed a peace sign.
Take a look:
Alex Smith.— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2017
Tyreek Hill.
BYE BYE.
75-yard @Chiefs TOUCHDOWN! #KCvsNE pic.twitter.com/3Lw5UyIzMh
Peace. pic.twitter.com/QRGT6kAc35— David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) September 8, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments