Tyreek Hill wasn’t going to be caught as he scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith on Thursday night. DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete's Sake

Tyreek Hill said peace out after catching this long Alex Smith pass for TD

By Pete Grathoff

September 07, 2017 10:12 PM

At roughly 9:40 p.m. on Thursday night, every Chiefs fan made the same joke.

Alex Smith can throw a deep ball.

Smith, the Chiefs quarterback connected on a 75-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Tyreek Hill in the third quarter of their season opener against the the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

As Hill waltzed into the end zone, he flashed a peace sign.

Take a look:

