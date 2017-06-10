Chiefs need Tyreek Hill to be more Steve Smith than Devin Hester at receiver

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Chiefs Allen Bailey says he's recovered from injury Pause 2:44 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts charity fashion show 2:13 Chiefs special teams coach on Tyreek Hill's role in 2017 3:25 New Chiefs receivers coach Greg Lewis reunites with Andy Reid, focuses on continued learning 1:12 Chiefs running backs coach: "We're throwing everything at" rookie Kareem Hunt 2:25 Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill on his offseason improvements, Jeremy Maclin's influence 4:01 Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor chats with Chiefs center Mitch Morse 1:55 Chiefs WR Chris Conley: "Jeremy is like a brother to me" 4:12 Andy Reid on releasing, replacing Maclin: "This is the worst part about the job" 33:05 Mellinger Minutes Live: Chiefs, Maclin, most disappointing Royals & Bill Snyder Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub spoke about the new role wide receiver and punt returner Tyreek Hill will have this upcoming season. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub spoke about the new role wide receiver and punt returner Tyreek Hill will have this upcoming season. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star