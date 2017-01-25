Chiefs officially hire Greg Lewis as receivers coach

The Chiefs officially hired Greg Lewis to be their new receivers coach, the team announced Wednesday.
Lewis replaces longtime Andy Reid assistant David Culley, who left the recently left the staff to be the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback coach under new head coach Sean McDermott.
“I’m very familiar with Greg, both as a player and a coach,” Reid said in a statement. “He’s played the game, he understands our system and the kind of production we expect out of our wide receivers. He’s taking over a talented group of guys and I know he is looking forward to the challenge of helping them and our team continue to grow.”
Barring any roster changes, Lewis will be tasked with helping a number of young receivers — such as Chris Conley, Tyreek Hill, Albert Wilson and Demarcus Robinson — grow. He’ll also be tasked with helping veteran Jeremy Maclin, 28, bounce back after a disappointing campaign (44 catches, 536 yards, two touchdowns).
Lewis, 36, is a former receiver who played under Reid from 2003 to 2008. He’s spent the last five years at five different stops — as a receivers coach at the University of San Diego (2012), San Jose State (2013) and the University of Pittsburgh (2014), and as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2015.
He was then hired by new Eagles coach — and former Reid assistant — Doug Pederson to guide a young group of receivers in 2016. The unit struggled, however, as drops were an issue and only third-year pro Jordan Matthews finished with more than 400 receiving yards.
Philadelphia’s No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, second-year pros Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham, finished just below that threshold, and Lewis was relieved of his duties in January, though he’ll now officially get a fresh start in Kansas City.
Terez A. Paylor
