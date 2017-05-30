Chiefs release linebacker Tourek Williams, sign Marcus Rush

Tourek Williams’ stay in Kansas City barely lasted a week.

Williams, a 26-year-old outside linebacker, was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday with a designation that indicated a failure on his part to disclose a physical condition.

Williams, who was signed last Monday, participated in the Chiefs’ first practice on May 23 but missed the third of 10 voluntary practices on Thursday because of what coach Andy Reid called a stinger.

In Williams’ place, the Chiefs signed Marcus Rush, an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2015. After spending that season on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, the 6-foot-2, 251-pounder led the NFL last preseason with six sacks. He was still released at the 53-man roster deadline and signed to the practice squad.

Rush, however, was signed off the 49ers’ practice squad by the Jacksonville Jaguars in December. He appeared in two games, logging 42 special-teams snaps, but didn’t log any defensive snaps and was released in May.

▪ Tight end Demetrius Harris missed practice on Tuesday so he could tend to a personal matter. Offseason practices are voluntary but the club was notified about his absence beforehand.

▪ C.J. Spiller returned to practice. He missed practice on Thursday because of a family issue.

▪ Safety Devin Chappell was again seen walking around and watching for the second straight practice.