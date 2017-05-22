Chiefs sign linebacker Tourek Williams, release Victor Ochi

The Chiefs added some veteran depth at outside linebacker and special teams on Monday when the club signed veteran free agent Tourek Williams, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.
To make room for Williams, the Chiefs released outside linebacker Victor Ochi.
Williams, 26, who is listed at 6 feet 4 and 262 pounds, just completed his fourth NFL season, all with the Los Angeles Chargers.
A sixth-round pick out of Florida International in 2013, Williams has recorded 45 tackles and two sacks in 44 career games. He missed the entire 2015 season because of a foot injury, but bounced back to appear in all 16 games last season, when he recorded 14 tackles — nine on special teams, which tied for the team lead — and a sack.
Williams appeared on 142 of the Chargers’ 1,071 defensive snaps (13 percent) and 232 of the Chargers’ 469 special-teams snaps (49 percent) last season. He has started six games in his career, all in his rookie season in 2013.
The Chargers, however, opted not to re-sign him this offseason when he became an unrestricted free agent.
The Chiefs signed Ochi, 23, off the New York Jets’ practice squad in January. Ochi finished his college career as Stony Brook’s all-time sack leader but went undrafted in 2016. He also spent time last season with the Baltimore Ravens.
Terez A. Paylor
