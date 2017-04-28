Chiefs draft defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon with second-round pick

With their second-round pick in the NFL Draft, the Chiefs addressed edge rusher, selecting Tanoh Kpassagnon of Villanova 59th overall Friday.
The Chiefs also have a third-round pick, 104th overall, on Friday. They have six picks on the final night of the draft Saturday.
Kpassagnon (pronounced TAWN-oh pass-N-yo), is the first Villanova defensive player to be taken in the draft since Howie Long was taken in the second round by the Oakland Raiders in 1981.
A two-year starter at Villanova, Kpassagnon was a team captain who recorded 45 tackles — including a stunning 21 1/2 for loss — and 11 sacks in 2016. He’s also got a knack for blocking kicks, as he’s blocked three the last two years.
The Chiefs were also attracted to Kpassagnon’s physical gifts. The 6-foot-7, 289-pounder has very long arms – 35 5/8 inches – and ran an impressive 4.83 40-yard dash, given his size.
Kpassagnon – who gained 70 pounds over the course of his college career – also posted a 128-inch broad jump at the Combine, was among the top marks at his position.
He also has brains, to boot, as he was an accounting/finance double major at Villanova who had an internship with accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Chiefs day-three draft picks
Saturday (11 a.m. on ESPN, NFL Network)
4th round: No. 132
5th round: No. 170 & 180
6th round: No. 216 & 218
7th round: No. 245
The book on Tanoh Kpassagnon
The Star’s Terez A. Paylor looked at two of Kpassagnon’s games before the draft (St. Francis 2016, South Dakota State 2016) and talked to draft analysts to write this scouting report:
TANOH KPASSAGNON, Villanova
Measurables: 6 feet 7, 289 pounds, 22 years old, 4.83-second 40-yard dash
Bio: Two-year starter who had 45 tackles (21 1/2 for loss), 11 sacks, three hurries and one pass deflection in 13 games in 2016. Has blocked three kicks the last two years.
Evaluation: Team captain. Outstanding combination of size, ridiculous length (35 5/8 -inch arms), athleticism and production. Imposing player who gobbles up ground quickly and has a real closing burst to the quarterback. Lined up against the tackle and guard in college. Plays hard. Has the look of an NFL starter as a 4-3 or 3-4 end who can reduce inside in passing situations. Did not regularly face top-end competition. Needs to refine his hand fighting, play stouter more consistently and improve his instincts in multiple facets.
