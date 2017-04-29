Chiefs trade tight end O’Shaughnessy to Patriots, turn sixth-round pick into fifth

Before the final day of the NFL Draft commenced Saturday, the Chiefs traded tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the New England Patriots. The Chiefs picked up the Patriots’ fifth-round selection, No. 183 overall, and surrendered their sixth-round pick, No. 216, along with O’Shaughnessy.
The Chiefs, who are without a selection in the fourth round, have three in the fifth: Nos. 170, 180 and 183.
In the sixth round, the Chiefs have pick No. 218.
O’Shaughnessy was a fifth-round draft pick from Illinois State in 2015. He started six games in his two seasons with the Chiefs with eight career receptions for 86 yards.
