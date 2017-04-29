Chiefs

April 29, 2017 11:03 AM

Chiefs trade tight end O’Shaughnessy to Patriots, turn sixth-round pick into fifth

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Before the final day of the NFL Draft commenced Saturday, the Chiefs traded tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the New England Patriots. The Chiefs picked up the Patriots’ fifth-round selection, No. 183 overall, and surrendered their sixth-round pick, No. 216, along with O’Shaughnessy.

The Chiefs, who are without a selection in the fourth round, have three in the fifth: Nos. 170, 180 and 183.

In the sixth round, the Chiefs have pick No. 218.

O’Shaughnessy was a fifth-round draft pick from Illinois State in 2015. He started six games in his two seasons with the Chiefs with eight career receptions for 86 yards.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in the second round

Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in the second round 5:26

Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in the second round
Pat Mahomes says Chiefs are perfect fit for son 2:55

Pat Mahomes says Chiefs are perfect fit for son
Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted running back Kareem Hunt 4:29

Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted running back Kareem Hunt

View More Video

Sports Videos