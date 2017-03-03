Chiefs have formal interviews scheduled with several top quarterbacks in NFL Draft

It has been a mind-blowing 34 years since the Chiefs have drafted a quarterback in the first round. It is a ridiculous streak and might stretch to 35 years, depending on what they do with the 27th overall pick in this NFL Draft.
But if the Chiefs once again pass on selecting a quarterback — a fate so many fans seemed resigned to — it certainly won’t be because of a lack of information, as the club has conducted, or plans to conduct, formal interviews with several top quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Among them: Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes II, Miami’s Brad Kaaya and Pittsburgh’s Nathan Peterman, who all mentioned during their media sessions Friday that they had formal interviews scheduled with the Chiefs.
Historically, formal interviews are often indicators of a team’s interest because each club only gets 60 15-minute sit-downs with each prospect per combine.
Of the six known quarterbacks the Chiefs scheduled sit-down interviews with, Kizer, Trubisky and Watson have consistently been talked about as first-round picks, with Mahomes, Kaaya and Peterman all garnering second-day buzz.
