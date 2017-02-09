Chiefs’ GM: ‘Right now, I see Jamaal as a Kansas City Chief’

The future of Jamaal Charles in Kansas City has been, and likely will continue to be, a much-discussed topic for the next few months.
The Chiefs are currently projected to have about $4.1 million in cap room this offseason, according to OverTheCap.com, and can save approximately $6.1 million by releasing the star running back. Charles, who turned 30 in December, is coming off a season in which he logged 14 touches and failed to make much an impact after rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in Oct. 2015. But when asked Thursday if Charles will be a Chief in 2017, general manager John Dorsey gave a non-commital answer that left the possibility open.
“Jamaal Charles is one of the finest running backs that’s ever put on a Kansas City Chiefs uniform,” Dorsey said. “What I admire most about Jamaal Charles is right now, at this present, he is working like the dickens to try and get himself ready for the 2017 season. We’ll see what happens in March and April, but right now, I see Jamaal as a Kansas City Chief.”
Charles also underwent minor surgeries on both knees in November that landed him on injured reserve. And while there was some internal optimism that he’d be able to return before the end of the season, an injury to Derrick Johnson led the Chiefs to activate Justin March-Lillard from IR before their playoff run instead.
Dorsey also said on Thursday that there are financial models to keep both safety Eric Berry and defensive tackle Dontari Poe on the team.
“We have had had very positive conversation’s with his representatives,” Dorsey said of Berry, who said last week that he has no desire to play under the franchise tag for a second straight year.
Without new deals, the Chiefs can retain the services of either Poe or Berry with the franchise tag. NFL teams have until March 1 to designate franchise or transition players, but to re-sign or tag even one of them, the Chiefs likely need to make some moves to create some cap room.
The Chiefs have few options to clear a significant amount of space with only a few moves. Other than releasing Charles, the team could release backup quarterback Nick Foles and save $10.75 million.
Dorsey endorsed Alex Smith to be the team’s quarterback next season.
“We’ve said all along he’s the starter,” Dorsey said, citing Smith’s three playoff appearances in four years with the Chiefs.
