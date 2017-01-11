They’re calling Sunday’s Chiefs’ playoff game a sellout, but tickets remain

Is Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium sold out?
Sort of.
Enough tickets have been sold to call the game a sellout, according to the Chiefs.
But tickets are available. Single tickets can be purchased at the Arrowhead Stadium ticket office and through secondary markets.
As of Wednesday evening, tickets could be purchased on StubHub.com for as low as $59.79 each.
Overland Park-based TicketsForLess.com had tickets available for $69. Ticketmaster.com has seats for $55.
This isn’t the first time this winter that tickets have dipped to lower-than-customary prices. Tickets to the Chiefs’ Dec. 18 home game against the Tennessee Titans on a frigid day at Arrowhead went for as little as $2 on the secondary market.
The Chiefs-Steelers ticket was the cheapest of the four divisional round games on StubHub. The least expensive ticket for the Patriots-Texans game in New England on Saturday was $149. Falcons-Seahwaks at Atlanta on Saturday was $135 and Cowboys-Packers in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday was $113.
A large crowd is expected at Arrowhead on Sunday despite the forecast of freezing rain. The Chiefs drew 72,190 for their last home playoff game, a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild card round in 2010. Sunday’s game at noon will mark the organization’s seventh home playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs president Mark Donovan said earlier in the week the fans should be aware of fake tickets.
“If you purchased your tickets through Chiefs.com or Ticketmaster, it’s a legitimate ticket,” Donovan said. “If you haven’t you should check that ticket.”
Donovan said fans can call the Chiefs ticket office at 888-992-4433 for questions about tickets.
Donovan also warned fans not to pay cash for parking ahead of the toll booths at the Arrowhead gates.
“We’ve encountered this a little bit this season,” Donovan said. “They’re not representatives of the Chiefs. Do not pay them cash. Wait until you get to the toll booth.”
Parking will cost $35 if purchased in advance online and parking on Sunday is $60.
