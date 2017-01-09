Chiefs’ president praises Andy Reid, John Dorsey but declines to talk contracts

Shortly after the Chiefs’ 33-10 win over Denver in their regular-season home finale on Dec. 25, team chairman Clark Hunt praised coach Andy Reid and general manager John Dorsey for the job they’ve done since arriving before the 2013 season.
“When they joined us four years ago, we had high hopes,” Hunt said at the time. “Andy was somebody who, over his years in Philadelphia, had demonstrated that he can make the playoffs a lot. Certainly, he’s lived up to all of those expectations.”
So when news leaked Sunday that the Chiefs intend to secure an extension for Reid, who only has one year left on his contract after this season, it was not much of a surprise.
The future of general manager John Dorsey, however, is a tad murkier, as he reportedly could be a candidate for the Green Bay Packers’ general manager job. That’s if 63-year-old Ted Thompson — one of Dorsey’s football mentors — takes a step back from his position. Dorsey is out of contract after the season.
So on Monday, team president Mark Donovan, who works closely with Hunt, was asked about the validity of those reports.
“I think Clark said not too long ago — and I agree with him — that we’re real excited about the job that both Andy and John have done,” Donovan said. “As you know, we don’t talk about contracts and I’m not going to be the one who talks about it.”
When asked if Dorsey has communicated a desire to stay, Donovan redirected the question toward the Chiefs’ upcoming AFC Divisional playoff game against Pittsburgh.
“Andy and John are focused on this ballgame,” Donovan said.
Reid also spoke Monday and echoed those words.
“I’m not going to talk about contracts,” said Reid, who added that he understands front-office speculation is a part of the business. “I don’t think Dorsey and I even think about that, to be honest with you. We’re lucky we have an opportunity to work here and be very privileged to be here.”
Reid didn’t want to belabor the point, but he did mention that the Chiefs’ front-office continuity has been beneficial to the family climate they’ve attempted to foster for the last four seasons. Both Reid and Dorsey report directly to Hunt.
“It’s great that we’ve been able to keep people together here, players and coaches and front office and it all starts with Clark,” Reid said. “We’ve all been able to stay together and help build something, and that’s been a tribute to Clark.”
The Chiefs’ 43-21 regular-season record the last four years is a lure for other franchises looking to bolster their coaching and personnel staffs. That’s why special-teams coach Dave Toub had head coaching interviews with Denver and San Diego, and why director of football operations Chris Ballard, Dorsey’s right-hand man, was interviewed by Chicago and Tennessee before this season and was recently courted by San Francisco, though the Chiefs reportedly blocked that interview.
“Chris is a good example of a guy who’s a team player,” Donovan said. “You look at our entire organization, you look at everybody across the board on the football side, ops side, coaching side, players and I’d like to say business side as well — we’re all in this together. Chris is one of those guys.”
