Chiefs’ president praises Andy Reid, John Dorsey but declines to talk contracts

3:27 Martin Luther King Jr. interfaith service Pause

0:56 Five things to know about new Royals pitcher Nathan Karns

3:16 Donald Trump draws the ire of Nancy Kassebaum at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

1:17 One minute scouting report of Pittsburgh Steelers

0:45 Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: 'What happened in the regular season is of little importance'

0:57 Handgun pointed at clerk's face during Kansas City, North, robbery

1:50 Sam Mellinger shares memories of former Royal Jarrod Dyson

0:28 Steelers' James Harrison on Chiefs: 'We played them this year? Didn't know'