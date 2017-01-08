Chiefs likely to try Andy Reid contract extension, but John Dorsey might have suitors

The Chiefs have done a lot of winning since 2013, racking up a 43-21 regular season record since coach Andy Reid and general manager John Dorsey arrived.
Now, it appears the Chiefs will be charged with keeping it all together, which is often easier said than done in professional football.
On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs will attempt to extend Reid’s contract this offseason. Reid, 58, has a year left on the five-year contract he received before the 2013 season.
Dorsey, however, might have suitors. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Dorsey, who is in the last year of his deal and has not signed a contract extension, has emerged as a serious candidate for the Green Bay Packers’ general manager job, provided longtime GM and Dorsey mentor Ted Thompson decides to retire soon.
Because Dorsey is in the last year of his deal, he’s free to go wherever he pleases this offseason. He has, however, spoken often of the Chiefs being a “family” and about the close-knit nature of the front office and scouting department, which have been fairly stable in NFL terms since his arrival in 2013.
Green Bay, however, could possess a strong lure. Dorsey is “incredibly well-regarded” by the Packers’ executive committee, according to Rapoport, and that makes sense, considering Dorsey not only played there as a linebacker in the ’80s, but also spent 21 years there in a number of roles including scout, director of college scouting and director of football operations.
Thompson is 63 years old. It is unclear how long he plans to remain in his current position, but the Packers have multiple internal successors in the mix, including director of football operations Eliot Wolf — who recently interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers’ general manager opening — vice president of football administration Russ Ball and director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst.
If Dorsey were to leave, the Chiefs would have an intriguing internal option in Dorsey’s right-hand man, director of football operations Chris Ballard.
Ballard has interviewed for the Tennessee Titans’ and Chicago Bears’ vacant general manager openings the last two years, and was expected to interview for the 49ers’ opening this month but didn’t.
A reason for that, according to Pro Football Talk, is that Ballard was blocked from interviewing with the 49ers. That would make sense, provided the Chiefs had a reason to fear Dorsey might leave this offseason.
With the Chiefs, Ballard played a role in the selection of cornerback Marcus Peters in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Peters was dismissed from the University of Washington during his junior season after repeated clashes with the new coaching staff and was considered a draft risk by many. The Chiefs sent Ballard to Oakland to spend a little time with Peters prior to the draft.
Peters recorded eight interceptions during a rookie season that ended with him being chosen the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year. He added six more interceptions this season.
Ballard was promoted in May 2015 to his current position of director of football operations under Dorsey.
Since Dorsey’s arrival, the Chiefs have received contributions from all four of their first picks — Eric Fisher, Dee Ford, Peters and Chris Jones — and also unearthed a number of contributors in the middle and later rounds.
The Chiefs will host either Pittsburgh or Houston in the AFC divisional-round game next Sunday. If Pittsburgh wins against Miami on Sunday, the Steelers will face the Chiefs. If Miami wins, the Dolphins will face the New England Patriots and the Texans — who beat Oakland in their wild-card game Saturday — will face the Chiefs.
Terez A. Paylor
