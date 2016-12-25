Chiefs topple Broncos 33-10, win 10th straight AFC West game

2:23 Crick Camera Shop closing after 70 years in KC Pause

0:33 Dontari Poe knows way to end zone

1:08 Waiting game with Justin March-Lillard

1:25 Clark Hunt addresses Chiefs protesting the national anthem

0:28 Schwartz: Von Miller great on film, better in person

1:25 These 130 Salvation Army volunteers are preparing to feed hundreds in KC

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends

5:28 The Rockettes perform at George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration