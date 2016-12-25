Another game, another huge play for the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill spent the first play of Sunday’s game where he finished last week’s contest, watching from the sideline.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid took grief for not having his top two playmakers, Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, on the field for the team’s final offensive snap against the Tennessee Titans last week. The Chiefs failed to pick up a first down on third-and-short, starting the Titans’ game-winning field-goal drive.
On Sunday against the Broncos, Hill entered the game on the second play and promptly went 28 yards on a sweep.
This was just the beginning for Hill and the Chiefs’ offense, which had a huge first half in a 33-10 victory over the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.
Hill lost 1 yard on his second rushing attempt. But his third was a stunner. Hill, lining up at running back, took the handoff deep in the backfield, got to the mass of humanity at the line of scrimmage and bounced outside to the left.
What Broncos weren’t bunched in the middle were blocked wonderfully by the Chiefs, with Kelce taking out safety Darian Stewart just after Hill turned the corner.
Hill did the rest, jetting to the end zone to complete a 70-yard touchdown run.
When Kelce added an 80-yard touchdown reception on a tunnel screen later in the first quarter, the Chiefs had two offensive plays of 70 or more yards in the same quarter.
Hill has become the player of many positions. He’s a wide receiver, return specialist and now running back after Sunday’s game in which he finished with a season-high six attempts for 95 yards. His high in rushing attempts before Sunday was two.
By halftime, Hill had four rushes for 102 yards. At this pace, the Chiefs would have a 100-yard rusher for only the second time this season. Spencer Ware had 131 rushing yards in the team’s victory at Oakland.
But the Broncos were ready for Hill after halftime. He twice lost yardage. Still, he added to his big-play collection that’s grown larger over the last few weeks.
On the Chiefs’ second snap against Tennessee, Hill raced to a 68-yard touchdown on a run. A week earlier, there was a 78-yard punt return and 36-yard touchdown reception against the Raiders.
Two weeks before that, Hill had perhaps his best all-round game. He scored the game’s first touchdown at Denver on an 86-yard return of a free kick and added two more touchdowns, his third a scoring reception that paved the way to the tying score that forced overtime.
With his world-class speed, Hill is a threat every time he touches the ball. He entered Sunday’s game leading the NFL in punt return yardage and averaged 10.5 yards per rushing attempt.
His long rushing touchdown on Sunday was his 11 th of the season. That leads the team. So does his six receiving touchdowns.
Hill, chosen to the Pro Bowl earlier in the week, has become one of the NFL’s most dynamic players. Not that the Broncos needed to be reminded.
“He’s a Pro Bowl player and well deserved,” Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said earlier this week. “He’s exceptional and dynamic when he touches the ball and there’s all kinds of ways he touches it.”
