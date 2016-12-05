Eric Berry’s ‘pick-two’ is a phantom on stats sheet

Statistically, Eric Berry’s “pick-two” never happened.
Berry’s fourth-quarter interception of Matt Ryan’s two-point conversion pass attempt that was returned 99 yards and provided two points and the winning margin in the Chiefs’ 29-28 victory doesn’t count in official statistics as an interception or a return.
The reason? The play is scored as a “defensive two-point conversion,” not a defensive touchdown.
Because it’s an extra point attempt, and not a play from scrimmage or a timed down, it’s only scored as an attempt or conversion. No stats for the play are recorded — no passing, rushing or receiving yards, fumble, sack or interception is credited during a two-point conversion.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan didn’t get dinged for an interception. Berry didn’t get credited for the pick or return yards. He does get the two points, giving him 14 on the season, making him the Chiefs’ sixth-leading scorer.
His latest touchdown that counts on the stats sheet occurred late in the second quarter on Sunday, a 37-yard interception and momentum-shifting pick-six in the first half that gave the Chiefs a 20-13 lead.
But that pick-two? It won’t live on the statistic sheets, but it will live forever in the minds of those who saw it.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid was impressed not only with the plays but their aftermath, when Berry gave an intercepted ball to each parent.
“How often does that happen?” Reid said. “He thought about doing it, too. Who does the first one go to? That’s a tough decision, but he made the right one.”
Carol Berry, Eric’s mom, got first one. James Berry, his dad, got the next.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
