After his pick-six, Eric Berry gave the ball to his mom in the stands

Even Grinch had to smile at a sweet moment in the Chiefs’ game Sunday at Atlanta.
Late in the first half, Chiefs safety Eric Berry intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. When he got to the end zone, Berry looked for a special person to give the ball to: his mom, Carol.
Berry grew up outside Atlanta, so playing back in Georgia for the first time since his treatment for cancer was going to be sweet anyway. But the pick-six made it even better.
Berry and his mom are very close, and this column from Vahe Gregorian details how tough the cancer diagnosis was for Carol.
