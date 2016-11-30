Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill could have won two weekly awards, gets one

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named AFC offensive player of the week, the NFL announced on Wednesday. He could have won the special teams award as well.
Hill scored three touchdowns, including a touchdown reception at the end of regulation that was followed by a game-tying two-point conversion. The Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 30-27 in overtime.
He also scored a rushing touchdown and an 86-yard return on a free kick after a safety, becoming the first rookie to record touchdowns by rushing, receiving and kick return since Gale Sayers of the Bears in 1965.
The rushing and return touchdowns were Hill’s first of the season. His seven touchdowns leads the Chiefs.
