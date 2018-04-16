Another Royals game is postponed. This time it's because of a hole in the roof.

It seems these days Mother Nature won’t leave the Royals alone.
One day after postponing their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium because of cold temperatures, the Royals faced a second consecutive postponement — this time in a city with a domed stadium.
The problem: A hole in the roof.
The result: Monday's 6:07 p.m. game against the Blue Jays in Toronto will be made up Tuesday as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 2:07 p.m.
A spring snowstorm brought freezing rain and high winds into the Toronto area over the weekend, disrupting travel in the Canadian city. The icy conditions began to taper Monday morning, yet the city was still dealing with the repercussions of the storm. Among them: a hole in the retractable roof of the Rogers Centre, where the Blue Jays play.
The Toronto Star reported that a hole in the stadium’s roof opened above right field, causing snow to fall onto the field below. According to the Blue Jays, damage to the roof was caused by falling ice from the adjacent CN Tower.
The Royals have had four games (one in Detroit, one in Toronto and two in Kansas City) postponed this season. Major League Baseball has seen 24 postponements overall.
