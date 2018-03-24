Royals release pitcher Ricky Nolasco, outfielder Michael Saunders

The Royals on Saturday released pitcher Ricky Nolasco and outfielder Michael Saunders, each of whom was on a minor-league contract with opt-out clauses.
Saunders, signed by the Royals one day before they began Cactus League competition in February, declined an assignment to Class AAA Omaha. Had the Royals not stashed Nolasco, a veteran starter, in the minor leagues, they would have owed him a retention bonus.
Saunders appeared in sixteen games this spring. He hit .275 with three doubles and seven RBIs and drew five walks. He entered Royals camp in the middle of a crowded outfield competition, not too unlike his previous situation with the Pirates. But when the Pirates acquired Rays outfielder Corey Dickerson within two days of signing Saunders, Saunders' chance to crack their major-league roster lessened dramatically. Per a previous agreement, the Pirates released Saunders so he could find a better opportunity.
The Royals provided that through the first week of Cactus League competition. Saunders might have fit into a fifth-outfielder role with Alex Gordon, Jorge Bonifacio, Jorge Soler and Paulo Orlando splitting most of the time in the field.
But when the Royals signed free-agent outfielder Jon Jay to a major-league contract a few days prior to announcing Bonifacio's 80 game suspension for taking a performance-enhancing drug, the landscape of the Royals outfield changed immediately.
Nolasco joined Royals camp in early March and didn't make his Cactus League debut until this week. He walked one batter in an inning of relief against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. In a start Friday against the Dodgers, he cruised through two innings after allowing a solo homer in the first. But he faltered in the third inning and was charged with eight runs on five hits and two walks over 2 2/3 innings.
