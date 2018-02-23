Royals add an outfielder who was signed and released by a team within days

The Royals announced Friday afternoon the signing of former Blue Jays outfielder Michael Saunders to a minor-league contract with a spring training invite.
Saunders signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday and even arrived at their camp in Bradenton, Fla., within hours of agreeing to terms, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
But the Pirates traded for Rays outfielder Corey Dickerson on Thursday, essentially eliminating Saunders’ already slim chances for a crack at the big-league roster.
Saunders was released by the Pirates early Friday.
The transaction adds to the Royals’ fluid outfield situation. Saunders, 31, will join the Royals in the midst of a crowded center-field competition that features Paulo Orlando, Billy Burns and Bubba Starling, all of whom are on the 40-man roster.
Saunders, a left-handed hitter, has batted .232 over nine major-league seasons. He was one of the Blue Jays’ five All-Stars in 2016, when he hit .298 with 16 home runs, 25 doubles and 42 RBIs in the first half. But he ended the season with a .253 average through 140 games.
Granted free agency after that season, Saunders signed with the Phillies last year. He was released in mid-June after he batted .205 with nine doubles, six home runs and 20 RBIs through 61 games. The Blue Jays brought him back on a minor-league contract, called him up in September and again granted him free agency at the end of the season.
Saunders, who is from Victoria, British Columbia, was selected by the Mariners in the 11th round of the 2004 draft. Since his debut in 2009, he’s played 775 games and spent most of his time in left field and center field.
