Royals 3, Reds 2: Young players mount ninth-inning rally for walk-off win

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:44 Royals' Yost having fun after 3-2 win over Reds Pause 8:21 A look back at 50 years of Royals baseball in Kansas City 3:08 Royals general manager Dayton Moore on acquiring first baseman Lucas Duda 2:10 Lucas Duda on joining the Kansas City Royals 2:09 Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund is happy with the consistency of his curve 1:54 Royals keep offense going in 14-9 win over Mariners 1:46 Jorge Soler hits two long homers in Royals' 14-9 win 1:23 Royals keep Cactus League streak going with 10-6 win over Giants 1:46 Tim Hill, submarine-style lefty, trying to make KC Royals roster 2:06 Royals' Michael Saunders joins team after whirlwind week Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost likes what he sees in his young team following a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost likes what he sees in his young team following a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star