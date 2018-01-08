Ned Yost, recovering from broken pelvis, will be at Royals FanFest

More Videos 0:46 Five things about the Royals’ three-team trade Pause 2:11 Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal? 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 1:06 Raw video: Helicopter used to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium 4:01 Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 7:04 Gov. Sam Brownback looks ahead to nomination limbo, 2018 session 0:55 Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 2:37 Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 1:34 This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 1:17 Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Listen to Royals manager Ned Yost describe the fall that nearly killed him Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis last week after a fall from a tree on his property in Meriwether County, Ga. Yost said Monday that he almost died as a result of the accident. Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis last week after a fall from a tree on his property in Meriwether County, Ga. Yost said Monday that he almost died as a result of the accident. Monty Davis and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

