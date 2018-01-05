Duffy, Gordon, Perez, Butera on list of Royals expected to attend team’s FanFest

Pitcher Danny Duffy, outfielder Alex Gordon, and catchers Salvador Perez and Drew Butera are among the Royals players expected to attend the team’s annual FanFest on Jan. 26-27 at Bartle Hall.
Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for ages 6-17 on Friday, Jan. 26 and go up to $15 and $10 on Saturday, Jan. 27. Children under 6 are admitted free. The event runs from 2-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday with a two-hour exclusive window for season-ticket holders before each day. Tickets can be purchased at royals.com/fanfest or at the Kauffman Stadium box office from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Here is a list of players expected to attend as of Friday, according to the Royals:
Scott Barlow, Ryan Buchter, Billy Burns, Drew Butera, Hunter Dozier, Danny Duffy, Brian Flynn, Cam Gallagher, Alex Gordon, Jakob Junis, Nate Karns, Ian Kennedy, Kevin McCarthy, Whit Merrifield, Brandon Moss, Salvador Perez, Eric Skoglund, Kyle Zimmer.
Chris Fickett: 816-234-4354, @ChrisFickett
