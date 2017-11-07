Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (above) added a fifth Gold Glove to his collection on Tuesday, beating out Brett Gardner and Justin Upton. First baseman Eric Hosmer also took home a Gold Glove, his fourth, while catcher Salvador Perez and center fielder Lorenzo Cain were Gold Glove finalists.
Royals

Eric Hosmer, Alex Gordon win Gold Gloves, two other Royals finalists miss out

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

November 07, 2017 9:57 PM

Two Royals are Gold Glovers again.

First baseman Eric Hosmer and left fielder Alex Gordon were announced as Rawlings Gold Glove winners Tuesday night on ESPN.

Catcher Salvador Perez was up for his fifth straight award, but the voters chose the Angels’ Martin Maldonado, who was in his first full season as a team’s starting catcher.

Second baseman Frank White is the only player in Royals franchise history to win five straight Gold Gloves.

Center fielder Lorenzo Cain was a finalist, but the Twins’ Byron Buxton won the award instead. Cain has never won a Gold Glove.

Hosmer was awarded his fourth Gold Glove. He beat out the Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland and the Indians’ Carlos Santana. Gordon, a finalist for a seventh straight season, won his fifth career Gold Glove over the Yankees’ Brett Gardner and the Angels’ Justin Upton.

Hosmer led the major leagues this season with 34 scoops, a statistic that evaluates how many errant throws a first baseman turns into an out. He committed four errors, tied for fifth-fewest among all first basemen, over 1,338 innings. Hosmer also had a streak of 120 games without being charged with an error, the longest streak by a Royals first baseman, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Although he was unable to put together a consistent season at the plate, Gordon was a bastion in left field. He led all left fielders with an ultimate zone rating of 11.5 and was third in defensive runs saved (9). He committed two errors, third-fewest in the majors.


  • Five things to know about Royals outfielder Alex Gordon

    Alex Gordon, a three-time All-Star outfielder, joined the Kansas City Royals organization in 2005 after being drafted out of Nebraska.

Gordon previously won four straight Gold Gloves during 2011-14. Hosmer, who will become a free agent unless he accepts the Royals’ qualifying offer, won three straight during 2013-15. Hosmer is tied with the Dodgers’ Adrian Gonzalez for most Gold Gloves among active first basemen.


  • The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

    Agent Scott Boras will make an interesting case in hopes of earning former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer as much as $200 million on the free-agent market. RBIs, OPS, Gold Gloves ... these things matter, But with Hosmer, Boras is also stressing intangibles.

The Royals have won a major-league-leading 14 Gold Gloves since 2011.

The awards are decided by votes from managers and coaches in each league. In addition, a sabermetric formula offered by the Society for American Baseball Research represents 25 percent of the voting.

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3


