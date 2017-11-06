Royals’ three top free agents will likely decline qualifying offers. What next?

0:55 A look at the Royals' salary commitments for this season and beyond Pause

1:01 Watch: Paul Rudd narrates Royals commercial that aired before Super Bowl LII

2:14 Royals OF Jorge Soler used to just 'swing, swing, swing'

1:56 Watch the Kansas City Royals pack for spring training in sunny Arizona

5:04 Sam Mellinger on what the Brandon Moss trade means for Eric Hosmer and the Royals

2:19 Alcides Escobar receives his No. 2 jersey after re-signing with Royals

1:15 Royals' Salvador Perez calls Lorenzo Cain live on stage at FanFest, lets fans listen

2:46 Royals pitcher Danny Duffy says he wants to be a better person

2:29 Royals' Brandon Moss thankful to still have a job after hitting .207