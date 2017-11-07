Royals manager Ned Yost (left) will have a new quality control coach in Pedro Grifol (second from left), who will add that role to his current duty as catching coach.
Royals

Royals announce coaching staff under Ned Yost for 2018

The Kansas City Star

November 07, 2017 11:21 AM

The Royals on Tuesday announced their coaching staff under manager Ned Yost for 2018, promoting three members of their organization and adding a new role to a current coach.

Terry Bradshaw will become hitting coach after serving as minor-league hitting coordinator for five seasons. Bradshaw, 48, joined the Royals in 2000 and played eight seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Former major-leaguer Cal Eldred will be the pitching coach. Eldred was a player development assistant to general manager Dayton Moore for the past two seasons. Eldred, 49, pitched 14 seasons in the majors, going 86-74 in 341 games.

Vance Wilson will become bullpen coach after managing Class AA Northwest Arkansas the past four seasons. He was a catcher for eight seasons in the majors. Wilson, 44, made his minor-league managerial debut in 2011.

Pedro Grifol, the Royals’ catching coach, will assume the new role of quality control coach. The four men join bench coach Dale Sveum, third-base coach Mike Jirschele and new first-base coach Mitch Maier.

