Rusty Kuntz won’t coach first base for Royals next season

Rusty Kuntz won’t coach first base for the Royals next season and will instead take another role with the franchise.
Kuntz will be replaced by former Royals outfielder Mitch Maier.
Dale Sveum, who was the Royals’ hitting coach, will be the Royals’ bench coach next year, replacing Don Wakamatsu, whose contract was not renewed.
The moves mean the Royals will be looking for new hitting and pitching coaches after Dave Eiland’s contract was not renewed.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
