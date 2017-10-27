Royals’ owner denies Braves permission to interview Dayton Moore, report says

Royals owner David Glass has denied the Atlanta Braves permission to interview general manager Dayton Moore for a job running their baseball operations, according to an ESPN report on Friday that cited anonymous baseball sources.
The Braves’ general manager job has been open since Oct. 2, when John Coppolella resigned in the midst of a Major League Baseball probe into the organization’s conduct in the international player market. The results of the investigation are not expected to be made public until after the World Series.
Moore has been linked to the job for weeks. He spent more than a decade with the Braves as a scout and executive before taking over as Royals general manager in 2006. His ties to the organization and its current vice chairman, John Schuerholz, his former boss, make him a natural candidate for the job.
Moore signed an undisclosed contract extension following the Royals’ World Series championship in 2015. His contract status required the Braves to ask permission to speak to Moore for any job opening.
Moore had twice declined comment when asked by The Star about the rumors.
“To me, it’s really unprofessional to comment on the vacancy, the potential vacancy of another organization,” Moore said on Oct. 18. “I will say this: Nobody has presented that to me at this point in time. I will say this: I’m extremely passionate about leading.”
John Hart, a former general manager with the Indians and Rangers, remains in place as Atlanta’s president of baseball operations. In the previous power structure, Hart oversaw Coppolella and ran the baseball operations department. Moore would be unlikely to move to the Braves without having full autonomy and power over all baseball decisions.
“I’m committed to leading,” Moore said about his commitment to Kansas City. “Not only as a general manager, but as a citizen of this community, as a husband, as a father. As long as I get the opportunity to do that, I’m doing what I believe I’m supposed to do.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
