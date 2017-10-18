Dayton Moore affirms commitment to Royals — and keeps options open

More Videos

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves 1:19

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

Pause
Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the importance of 'the synergy of the coaching staff' 2:25

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the importance of 'the synergy of the coaching staff'

Royals GM Dayton Moore attributes disappointing season to poor pitching 2:28

Royals GM Dayton Moore attributes disappointing season to poor pitching

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 2:49

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 0:43

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane? 1:27

Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane?

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 0:31

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut.

  • Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

    Royals GM Dayton Moore says he’s happy in Kansas City and won’t comment on the GM opening with the Atlanta Braves.

Royals GM Dayton Moore says he’s happy in Kansas City and won’t comment on the GM opening with the Atlanta Braves. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
Royals GM Dayton Moore says he’s happy in Kansas City and won’t comment on the GM opening with the Atlanta Braves. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Royals

Dayton Moore affirms commitment to Royals — and keeps options open

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

October 18, 2017 4:00 PM

Royals general manager Dayton Moore on Wednesday affirmed his commitment to his current job and touted his admiration for owner David Glass. Yet with the Atlanta Braves’ general manager role still vacant — and rumors of his possible return to that organization not yet squashed — Moore declined to state unequivocally that he would be back as the general manager in Kansas City in 2018.

“To me, it’s really unprofessional to comment on the vacancy, the potential vacancy of another organization,” Moore said during a scheduled news conference at Kauffman Stadium. “I will say this: Nobody has presented that to me at this point in time. I will say this: I’m extremely passionate about leading.

“I’m committed to leading. Not only as a general manager, but as a citizen of this community, as a husband, as a father. As long as I get the opportunity to do that, I’m doing what I believe I’m supposed to do.”

More Videos

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves 1:19

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

Pause
Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the importance of 'the synergy of the coaching staff' 2:25

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the importance of 'the synergy of the coaching staff'

Royals GM Dayton Moore attributes disappointing season to poor pitching 2:28

Royals GM Dayton Moore attributes disappointing season to poor pitching

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 2:49

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 0:43

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane? 1:27

Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane?

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 0:31

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut.

  • Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

    KC Royals general manager Dayton Moore spoke Wednesday about the offseason challenges that face the club after a disappointing season.

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

KC Royals general manager Dayton Moore spoke Wednesday about the offseason challenges that face the club after a disappointing season.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

The Braves’ general manager job has been open since Oct. 2, when John Coppolella resigned in the midst of a Major League Baseball probe into the organization’s conduct in the international player market. The results of the investigation are not expected to be made public until after the World Series, according to reports.

Moore spent more than a decade with the Braves as a scout and executive before taking over as Royals general manager in 2006. His ties to the organization and its current vice chairman, John Schuerholz, his former boss, make him a natural candidate for the job.

But there could be other considerations. John Hart, a former general manager with the Indians and Rangers, remains in place as Atlanta’s president of baseball operations.

In the previous power structure, Hart oversaw Coppolella and ran the baseball operations department. Moore would be unlikely to move to the Braves without having full autonomy and power over all baseball decisions.

Before Tuesday, Moore had twice declined comment when asked by The Star about the rumors. Privately, club officials see Moore’s comments as both keeping his options open, in the case of some unforeseen development, while also trying to maintain healthy relationships throughout baseball.

On Tuesday, Moore once again stressed his commitment to the Royals. But he would not commit to being back — at least not fully.

“Like I said, I get the connection there,” he said. “I get the connection. That’s where I started in this game. It’s very natural for somebody to ask that question.

“But again, I just don’t think it requires me to comment at this point.”

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves 1:19

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

Pause
Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the importance of 'the synergy of the coaching staff' 2:25

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the importance of 'the synergy of the coaching staff'

Royals GM Dayton Moore attributes disappointing season to poor pitching 2:28

Royals GM Dayton Moore attributes disappointing season to poor pitching

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 2:49

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 0:43

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane? 1:27

Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane?

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 0:31

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut.

  • Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

    Royals GM Dayton Moore says he’s happy in Kansas City and won’t comment on the GM opening with the Atlanta Braves.

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

View More Video