Royals’ Salvador Perez has intercostal strain, trip to disabled list seems likely

There was good news for the Royals on Saturday, but not great.
The results of an MRI done Friday night on Royals catcher Salvador Perez revealed he has an strained intercostal muscle on the right side of his chest. Royals manager Ned Yost breathed a little sigh of relief, because he feared an oblique injury.
“Worst case scenario, it’s half the time (missed of an oblique),” Yost said. “But we won’t know anything for probably 48 hours to set a time line on it.”
An oblique injury, which affects the muscles that make up the base of a player’s core and connect the bottom rib and the pelvis. The recovery period can be up to eight weeks. According to Innerbody.com, intercostal muscles are a group of 22 pairs of tiny muscles found between the ribs, and they are important to the movement of the chest during breathing.
As Yost spoke, a wet tarp covered the infield at Kauffman Stadium, and a threat of heavy rain left the Royals’ game Saturday against the Mariners in doubt. If the game is played, Perez likely would have to go on the disabled list, because Yost said Perez could not play.
Catcher Cam Gallagher, who is batting .294 at Class AAA Omaha, is with the team now and would be activated Saturday if there is a game.
“We have to see what the rain brings,” Yost said, “and if we get rained out, we’ll determine how he feels tomorrow and then make a decision. If we don’t get rained out, we’ll have to make a decision today. ...
“Will he be able to play tomorrow? I doubt it. But you still can’t go into a game with one catcher. But we’ll see. We’re just glad it’s not an oblique.”
Perez left Friday night’s game after he struck out in the sixth inning. Earlier this season, Perez has dealt with tightness and soreness in the muscles near his left and right rib cage this season. But this was in a different spot.
Yost added he would be “shocked” if Perez didn’t go on the 10-day disabled list, and said the expected maximum time out would be four weeks.
Perez’s last stint on the disabled list when he was on the 7-day bereavement list in 2013. He was on the 60-day disabled list in 2012 because of torn meniscus in his left knee.
There have been some close calls since then. Perez and Cheslor Cuthbert collided while chasing a foul ball last season and his left leg was injured. In spring training, Perez limped away from a World Baseball Classic game with Team Venezuela after he was hit in the knee by Royals teammate Drew Butera on a play at the plate.
In both instances, Perez avoided time on the disabled list. This time, it doesn’t appear he’ll be as fortunate.
