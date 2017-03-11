Salvador Perez injured after Drew Butera collided with him at the WBC

This was the nightmare scenario.
Supporters of the World Baseball Classic touted that teammates on Major League Baseball teams could face off in the tournament while representing their countries.
The downside is that one of those players could get hurt during the competition. And, well, no one could have foreseen what happened Saturday in Jalisco, Mexico.
Royals catcher Drew Butera tried to score the winning run for Team Italy in the bottom of the ninth inning against Team Venezuela. Unfortunately, Butera ran into the left knee of Venezuela catcher Salvador Perez, his teammate on the Royals.
Collision between teammates Sal Perez & Drew Butera pic.twitter.com/gnGVUiO6oZ— That Dude (@cjzer0) March 12, 2017
Salvador Pérez no puede ni caminar; siendo cargado dentro del camerino #WBCxESPN pic.twitter.com/r2Bwc0BLQZ— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 12, 2017
Royals general manager Dayton Moore said that Perez was being taken to a hospital, and that he didn’t expect to know the severity of the injury until Sunday at the earliest.
“He’ll be examined and they’ll go through the proper tests and imaging,” Moore said.
There was a bit of good news from ESPN’s Marly Rivera, who is in Jalisco. She reported that Perez “reached out to KC Royals to tell them that it’s not a severe injury.”
Last May, Perez injured his left leg in a collision with another teammate. Infielder Cheslor Cuthbert and Perez were trying to make a catch on a foul ball against the White Sox. Perez had to be helped off the field, and missed six games although he didn’t need to spend time on the disabled list.
Venezuela won 11-10 in 10 innings.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments